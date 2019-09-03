Jets promote longtime exec Elhai to team president

The New York Jets promoted longtime executive Hymie Elhai to team president Tuesday, four days after Neil Glat stepped down from the position to become a senior adviser. Elhai, 43, is in his 20th year with the team, including the past five years as the senior vice president of business affairs and general counsel.

The promotion means the Jets enter the 2019 season with a new president, new head coach (Adam Gase) and new general manager (Joe Douglas). Elhai will oversee the team's business side and report to chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson. He also will work with Gase and Douglas "to integrate football and business operations," according to a team statement.

The Jets also promoted Brian Friedman from senior vice president and chief financial officer to executive vice president and chief operating officer. He is in his 11th year with the organization.

