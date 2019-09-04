Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Wednesday

International Development News
Updated: 04-09-2019 00:31 IST
Order of play on the main show court on the 10th day of the U.S. Open on Wednesday (all matches quarter-finals; prefix number denotes seeding): Arthur Ashe Stadium (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

13-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) v 23-Donna Vekic (Croatia) 24-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v 13-Gael Monfils (France)

2300 GMT/7 PM ET 15-Bianca Andreescu (Canada) v 25-Elise Mertens (Belgium)

20-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)

