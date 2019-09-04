White Sox trim Indians in game of late homers

James McCann belted a three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning and Eloy Jimenez followed with his second homer of the night as the visiting Chicago White Sox posted a 6-5 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. The late-rally helped Chicago snap a season-high-tying seven-game losing streak and improve to 8-6 against Cleveland this season.

Roberto Perez's three-run homer staked the Indians to a 5-2 lead in the seventh inning before Carlos Carrasco (4-7) pitched in the eighth, marking his first appearance at Progressive Field since being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia. Carrasco answered two quick singles with back-to-back strikeouts before McCann sent his first-pitch slider into the bleachers in left field to even the score at 5.

The tie didn't last long, however, as Jimenez sent a 1-2 slider over the wall in right field for his 24th homer. The late outbursts made a winner out of Evan Marshall (4-2), who surrendered Perez's career-high 22nd homer before recording the final out of the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Aaron Bummer gave up a single but struck out the other three batters. Alex Colome set down the Indians in order, including two on strikeouts, in the ninth to secure his 26th save. Rookie Dylan Cease struck out a career-best 11 batters before issuing consecutive two-out walks to Franmil Reyes and Mike Freeman in the seventh inning. Cease exited the 2-2 contest and was relieved by Marshall, who saw Perez launch a 2-0 changeup into the bleachers in left field.

Cease retired 10 straight batters before Reyes led off the fifth inning with a double to center field. Perez followed two batters later with a hard single to right field to plate Reyes, who beat the throw home of Jimenez. Jimenez answered in the seventh by crushing a 2-1 slider from Mike Clevinger over the wall in center field to tie the game at 2.

The Indians' Francisco Lindor led off the first inning with his 27th homer of the season and sixth in his last 11 games, but Chicago answered in the second as Jimenez's blast caromed off the wall in right-center field to plate Yoan Moncada.

