Martin, Freese rescue Dodgers against Rockies

Veterans Russell Martin and David Freese hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning, and Justin Turner added another homer in the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 5-3 victory Tuesday over the visiting Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers increased their home run total to 248, one shy of the 2000 Houston Astros, who hold the National League record for a single season.

Daniel Murphy and Nolan Arenado hit home runs while Chi Chi Gonzalez pitched into the seventh inning, but the Rockies saw their losing streak extend to eight games, matching a season-high. Gonzalez gave up just two hits and no runs through six innings, but the Dodgers chased him in the seventh after a walk by Cody Bellinger and a one-out single from Matt Beaty.

With the Rockies holding a 2-0 lead, right-hander Bryan Shaw got Enrique Hernandez to line out before Martin went deep on a 2-2 fastball for the three-run, go-ahead shot, his sixth of the season. Two pitches after Martin's home run, Freese went deep to right-center off Shaw (2-2) for a 4-2 lead, his 11th of the season and second since returning from the injured list Sunday after recovering from a left hamstring strain.

Gonzalez was charged with two runs on three hits over 6 1/3 innings with three walks and three strikeouts. He pitched more than six innings for the first time since June 16, 2015, when he did so in a start for the Texas Rangers against the Dodgers. Murphy's home run was his 13th of the season. Arenado hit his 37th of the season and his 19th on the road. It was also his third consecutive game with a homer.

Turner's solo shot down the left-field line in the eighth was his 27th of the season to match a career-high. It was the team's 36th home run of the season against the Rockies to set a Los Angeles Dodgers record against a single team. The Dodgers got three innings out of left-hander Julio Urias in a spot start. It was his first outing since a 20-game suspension was handed down Aug. 17 stemming from a domestic violence allegation. Urias gave up one run on two hits with three strikeouts, allowing Murphy's home run.

Six Dodgers relievers held the Rockies to two runs on six hits over the final six innings. Caleb Ferguson (1-1) picked up the victory with a scoreless seventh inning. Kenley Jansen gave up a run in the ninth before recording his 28th save in 35 chances.

