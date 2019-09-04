UPDATE 1-Rugby-England's Marchant to start against Italy

England coach Eddie Jones has handed Joe Marchant a starting berth against Italy in their final Rugby World Cup warm-up match on Friday despite the center being overlooked for the 31-man squad for Japan.

Marchant has been training with the squad for the last three weeks and gets the nod with Henry Slade and Jonathan Joseph both ruled out with injuries. Ruaridh McConnochie, the only uncapped player in England's World Cup squad, has again been named to start after pulling out of two warm-up fixtures due to injury last month.

Captain Owen Farrell wears the number 10 jersey while George Ford takes a place on the bench. Piers Francis starts at inside center for the match at St James' Park in Newcastle. "We are delighted to be playing against Italy, one of our traditional Six Nations rivals and the game for us is another important step to develop our game fitness and game strategy," Jones said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We have gone with a mix and match selection policy to develop our adaptability and the team's ability to cope with any situation. "We have had a solid training week in Treviso with hot conditions so we are looking forward to testing ourselves against Italy on Friday night.

"Then we hop on the plane and are ready to go to Japan." England: 15-Anthony Watson, 14-Ruaridh McConnochie, 13-Joe Marchant, 12-Piers Francis, 11-Jonny May, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Ben Youngs, 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Mark Wilson, 6-Tom Curry, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Jamie George, 1-Joe Marler

Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Ellis Genge, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Charlie Ewels, 20-Matt Kvesic, 21-Willi Heinz, 22-George Ford, 23-Joe Cokanasiga.

