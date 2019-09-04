Rugby-Pocock back to captain Australia against Samoa

Flanker David Pocock will captain Australia on his return from injury in Saturday's final World Cup warmup against Samoa in Sydney. Pocock's return after a long lay-off due to a calf injury is a major boost for the Wallabies as they look to build confidence and work on combinations before their bid for a third Webb Ellis Cup in Japan.

The 31-year-old openside will start in the number seven jersey alongside number eight Jack Dempsey and blindside Lukhan Salakaia-Loto. Cheika is resting a number of players from the side that were thrashed 36-0 by world champions New Zealand in their last start, including halfbacks Christian Lealiifano and Nic White, and the regular captain and openside Michael Hooper.

Centre Samu Kerevi, fullback Kurtley Beale, locks Rory Arnold and Izack Rodda, and front row forwards Allan Alaalatoa, Tolu Latu and Folau Fainga'a, will also miss the match as Cheika takes a safety-first approach before Japan. Long-serving halves Will Genia and Bernard Foley will start against Samoa after being dropped for White and Lealiifano during the Bledisloe Cup tests against the All Blacks.

Matt Toomua and Adam Ashley-Cooper will play in the centers, with Dane Haylett-Petty on the wing. Tom Banks will start at fullback and scrumhalf Nick Phipps will play off the bench despite both missing out on a spot for Japan.

The match will double as a farewell to home fans for a number of retiring Wallabies. Genia and prop Sekope Kepu have announced they will quit internationals after the World Cup, while veteran hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau is set to play his last test off the bench, having been omitted from Cheika's Japan squad. Australia: 15-Tom Banks, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12-Matt To'omua, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Will Genia, 8-Jack Dempsey, 7-David Pocock (capt), 6-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Jordan Uelese, 1-James Slipper

Reserves: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Luke Jones, 20-Liam Wright, 21-Rob Valetini, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-James O'Connor

