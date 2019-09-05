International Development News
US Open: Belinda Bencic thrashes Donna Vekic to reach semifinals

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic thrashed Croatian Donna Vekic 7-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinal match of the ongoing US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium here on Wednesday.

ANI New York
Updated: 05-09-2019 00:16 IST
Donna Vekic (L) and Belinda Bencic (R) . Image Credit: ANI

Bencic outclassed her opponent in two straight sets to enter the semifinals of the tournament. The first set ended up on a tie-breaker and Bencic claimed the set by 7-6(5).

Vekic could not make a comeback in the second set and hence lost the match. (ANI)

COUNTRY : United States
