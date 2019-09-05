HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day 10

Highlights of the 10th day at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times GMT):

2225 BERRETTINI INTO SEMI-FINAL AFTER BEATING MONFILS

Matteo Berrettini beat French 13th seed Gael Monfils 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 7-6(5) in just under four hours to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final. The Italian, seeded 24th, served 15 aces and hit 53 winners, winning a gruelling match despite making 64 unforced errors. Monfils made 51 unforced errors and served 17 double faults.

1800 BENCIC STORMS INTO SEMI-FINALS

Swiss Belinda Bencic reached her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final with a 7-6(5) 6-3 victory over Croatia's Donna Vekic at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 13th seed fired eight aces and won 84% of points on her first serve to wrap up the contest in an hour and 40 minutes.

1619 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK

Play began under a sunny sky with the temperature hovering around 27 degrees Celsius (82°F) and a forecast high of 30C.

Belinda Bencic was up against Donna Vekic in the quarter-finals. Matteo Berrettini takes on Frenchman Gael Monfils later. In the evening session, Canada's Bianca Andreescu meets Belgium's Elise Mertens before 2017 champion Rafa Nadal plays Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

