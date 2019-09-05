WRAPUP 1-HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day 10

Second seed Rafa Nadal underlined his title credentials with a 6-4 7-5 6-2 win over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday to advance to the U.S. Open semi-finals for the eighth time. Nadal, who has dropped only one set in the tournament so far, was tested in the contest by the Argentine who stormed back twice in the match to win four games in a row in the first and second sets.

"When he is under confidence he's very difficult to stop," Nadal said after being made to work hard in humid conditions. "Of course, I made some mistakes, but I'm super happy the way I accepted the situation and I accepted the challenge.

"Here I am in the semi-finals. It's super important to me, it means everything." With both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic exiting earlier than anticipated, only Matteo Berrettini and one of either Daniil Medvedev or Grigor Dimitrov stand in the way of Nadal's 19th Grand Slam title.

Berrettini had earlier beaten Frenchman Gael Monfils in a five-set thriller that lasted nearly four hours, as the big-serving Italian reached his first Grand Slam semi-final with a 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 7-6(5) victory. In the women's draw, Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu also reached her first Grand Slam semi-final after beating Elise Mertens 3-6 6-2 6-3.

The 19-year-old, who will move into the top-10 for the first time next week, will face Switzerland's Belinda Bencic who beat Croatian Donna Vekic 7-6(5) 6-3. "A year ago I was (eliminated) in the qualifying round. I remember I was suffering from a back injury," Andreescu said.

"What I've accomplished this year, I'm honestly speechless. I need someone to pinch me right now. Is this real life?" Highlights of the 10th day at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times GMT):

0450 U.S. OPEN SEMI-FINAL LINEUP Men's

Daniil Medvedev v Grigor Dimitrov Matteo Berrettini v Rafa Nadal

Women's Belinda Bencic v Bianca Andreescu

Elina Svitolina v Serena Williams

0448 NADAL THROUGH TO SEMIS IN STRAIGHT SETS

Second seed Rafa Nadal beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-4 7-5 6-2 to move into his 33rd Grand Slam semi-final where he will face Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

Nadal broke the 27-year-old eight times, won 15 points at the net and smashed 35 winners in a match during which he needed a trainer to assess him in the final set. "Physically I'm fine," Nadal said. "Today was a very heavy day. Big humidity. I am this kind of player where I sweat a bit.

"Sometimes under these conditions it's tough, but honestly I am happy that I had some critical moments at the end of the second and the beginning of the third."

0130 ANDREESCU BOUNCES BACK TO BEAT MERTENS

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu recovered after losing the first set to beat 25th seed Elise Mertens 3-6 6-2 6-3 and reach her first Grand Slam semi-final. The 19-year-old, who is seeded 15th, struck 40 winners against the Belgian and won 23 points at the net to set up a last four meeting with Switzerland's Belinda Bencic.

2225 BERRETTINI INTO SEMI-FINAL AFTER BEATING MONFILS

Matteo Berrettini beat French 13th seed Gael Monfils 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 7-6(5) in just under four hours to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final.

The Italian, seeded 24th, served 15 aces and hit 53 winners, winning a grueling match despite making 64 unforced errors. Monfils made 51 unforced errors and served 17 double faults.

1800 BENCIC STORMS INTO SEMI-FINALS

Swiss Belinda Bencic reached her first Grand Slam semi-final with a 7-6(5) 6-3 victory over Croatia's Donna Vekic at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 13th seed fired eight aces and won 84% of points on her first serve to wrap up the contest in an hour and 40 minutes.

1619 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK

Play began under a sunny sky with the temperature hovering around 27 degrees Celsius (82°F) and a forecast high of 30C. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar, Simon Jennings and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Toby Davis and Ed Osmond)

