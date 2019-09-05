Rape case filed against swimming coach in Goa

A case of rape and criminal intimidation as well as for offences under the POCSO Act was registered against a swimming coach by Goa Police on Thursday. Surajit Ganguly, a coach employed with the Goa Swimming Association (GSA), is accused of molesting a 15- year-old girl who was training under him.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to promise stringent action. The GSA sacked the coach earlier Thursday.

A case under IPC sections 376 (rape), 354 (molestation) and 506 (criminal intimidation), as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Goa Children's Act was registered against Ganguly who is yet untraceable, said inspector Kapil Nayak of Mapusa police station in Goa..

