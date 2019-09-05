Asian Games gold medallist Arpinder beaten in triple jump in Indian GP

In a disappointing performance, Asian Games champion Arpinder Singh was pipped by Karthik Unnikrishnan for the triple jump gold medal in the Indian Grand Prix VI, here on Thursday. Unnikrishnan came up with a 16.69m effort on his final attempt to seal the gold while Arpinder was unable to go past the 16.35m that he managed on his second attempt.

The 26-year-old Arpinder, who jumped 16.83m while winning gold in the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Lucknow a few days ago, is set to miss the World Championships to be held in Doha from September 28. The World Championship qualifying standard is 16.95m and the qualifying period ends on Friday midnight.

In the men's 4x400m relay, the Indian team which was taking part in the event to improve its timing, won the race by clocking 3:03.68 but failed in its objective. With Alex Antony not having recovered from the hamstring injury that he suffered during the 4x400m relay in Lucknow, the Indian team comprised Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, KS Jeevan and Muhammed Anas Yahiya.

The quartet managed a winning time but the attempt to clock a faster time than the 3:01.85 that India clocked in the Asian Games last year did not succeed. India now occupied the last and 16th slot for World Championships qualification. Similarly, World University Games 100m dash champion Dutee Chand's bid to slip under 11.24 seconds did not fructify as she won the race in 11.43 seconds. She is, however, likely to make it to the World Championships.

The Results: Men: 100m: 1. Kush Kumar (Bihar) 11.48 seconds; 2. Abhishek Chuadhary (Uttar Pradesh) 11.67; 3. Nikhil Rahangdale (Madhya Pradesh) 12.19.

200m: 1. Gajanand Mistry (AFI A) 21.77 seconds; 2. Sarthak Bhambri (Delhi) 22.05; 3. Nikhil Rahangdale (Madhya Pradesh) 25.72. Triple jump: 1. U Karthik (Kerala) 16.69m; 2. Arpinder Singh (Punjab) 16.35; 3. Mohammed Salahuddin (Tamil Nadu) 16.33.

Shot put: 1. Inderjeet Singh (Haryana) 198.53m; 2. Jasdeep Singh Dhillon (Punjab) 18.10; 3. Devinder Singh (Punjab) 17.44. Javelin throw: 1. Rajender (Haryana) 78.67m; 2. Davinder Singh (Punjab) 78.37; 3. Yashvir Singh (Haryana) 76.19.

Pole Vault: 1. Prashant Kumar Kanhiya (Delhi) 4.90m; 2. Dhirendra Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 4.60; 3. Gourav (Haryana) 4.50. 4x400m Relay: 1. AFI 'B' (Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, KS Jeevan and Muhammed Anas Yahiya) 3:03.68; 2. AFI 'A' 3:10.55; 3. Sri Lanka 3:13.08.

Women: 100m: 1. Dutee Chand (Odisha) 11.43 seconds; 2. MV Jilna (Kerala) 11.77; 3. Indu Prasad (Madhya Pradesh) 12.56. 200m: 1. Anjali Devi (Haryana) 23.44 seconds.

400m: 1. V Revathi (Tamil Nadu) 53.63 seconds; 2. Aishwarya Mishra (Maharashtra) 54.72; 3. Payal Vohra (Delhi) 57.51. 1500m: 1. Lili Das (West Bengal) 4:19.77; 2. WKL ArahchiNimali (Sri Lanka) 4:25.86; 3. KM Deeksha (Uttar Pradesh) 4:46.89.

3000m steeplechase: 1. Sudha Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 10:00.66; 2. Chinta Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 11:11.67; 3. Preenu Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 11:32.63.

