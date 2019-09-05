International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Mumbai school student scales Ladakh's Mt Mentok Kangri II

Kaamya Karthikeyan, a student of Navy Children School here and daughter of a Naval Officer, summitted her second 'above 6,000 metres' peak, Mt Mentok Kangri II on August 24.

ANI Mumbai (Maharashtra)
Updated: 05-09-2019 23:43 IST
Mumbai school student scales Ladakh's Mt Mentok Kangri II

Kaamya Karthikeyan holding an Indian flag at the top of Ladakh's Mt Mentok Kangri II . Image Credit: ANI

Kaamya Karthikeyan, a student of Navy Children School here and daughter of a Naval Officer, summitted her second 'above 6,000 metres' peak, Mt Mentok Kangri II on August 24. The peak is 6,262 metres (20,544 feet) above sea level and overlooks the Tso Moriri lake in Ladakh.

Karthikeyan had summitted another 'above 6,000 m' peak, Mt Stok Kangri, in August 2017, becoming the youngest in the world to do so. Her mission is to conquer the highest peaks in every continent and ski to both Poles. She has already scaled the highest peaks in Africa, Europe, and Australia and is preparing to take on Mt Aconcagua (6,962 m) -- South America's highest peak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019