REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

TENNIS-USOPEN-SERENA/ Serena poised for multiple record-breaking U.S. Open final

Twenty years after an improbable run at the age of 17 to her maiden U.S. Open victory, Serena Williams is running out of records to break. GYMNASTICS-USA/

U.S. slaps record fine on Michigan State University over Nassar abuse scandal The U.S. Department of Education has imposed a record $4.5 million fine on Michigan State University for what it called a failure to protect students from sexual abuse and ordered the university to make changes.

CLIMBING-POLAND-DZIENSKI-LIFT/ Climbing: Polish climber Dzienski pips lift in man vs. machine race

It may not match the feeling of winning a world championship but Polish climber Marcin Dzienski's feat of racing and defeating an elevator up 23 meters will certainly have given him a lift. UPCOMING

TENNIS TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Action from the men's semi-finals at the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year.

6 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT ATHLETICS

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-BRUSSELS/ (PIX) Athletics - Diamond League - Brussels

Diamond League finals meeting, featuring women's 100 m and men's 200 m, and last chance to impress before the World Championships in Qatar 6 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER SOCCER-WORLD-AFRICA/ (PIX)

Soccer - World Cup qualification - African round-up A wrap-up of the action and results from the two African World Cup first round, first leg matches on Friday

6 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-SVK-CRO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Slovakia v Croatia Slovakia play Croatia in Group E of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. The match report will also include highlights of the group's other fixture, Wales v Azerbaijan.

6 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-GER-NLD/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Germany v Netherlands Germany play the Netherlands in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

6 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-AUT-LVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Austria v Latvia Austria play Latvia in Group G of the Euro 2020 qualifiers while Slovenia host Poland in the group's other match.

6 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-FRA-ALB/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - France v Albania - news conferences & training Euro 2020 qualifying Group H France v Albania at the Stade de France

6 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ITA/ (PIX) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup warm-up match - England v Italy

England faces Italy in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match. 6 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-SCO-GEO/ (PIX) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup warm-up match - Scotland v Georgia

Scotland faces Georgia in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match. 6 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL-WAL/ (PIX) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup warm-up match - Ireland v Wales

Ireland host Wales in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match. 7 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-TON/ Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup warm-up match - New Zealand v Tonga

New Zealand host Pacific island nation Tonga in Hamilton their final test match before the Rugby World Cup in Japan begins on Sept. 20. 7 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ARG/ Rugby Union - Randwick v Argentina

Argentina faces Australian club side Randwick at Coogee Oval in their final tune-up before they head off to Japan for the Rugby World Cup. 7 Sep 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-WSM/ Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup warm-up match - Australia v Samoa

Australia host the Pacific island nation of Samoa in their final test match before the Rugby World Cup in Japan begins on Sept. 20. 7 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-TON/ Rugby-New Zealand v Tonga rugby test

New Zealand face Tonga in their final warm-up match ahead of the Rugby World Cup in Japan 7 Sep

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying Action from qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix.

7 Sep BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-USA-GRC/REPORT (PIX) Basketball - FIBA World Cup - United States v Greece

Basketball - FIBA World Cup - United States v Greece - Shenzhen Bay Sports Center The match report will include highlights of the day's action from other games. 7 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX)

Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fourth Test - England v Australia England play Australia in the fourth test

7 Sep CYCLING

CYCLING-BRITAIN/ Cycling - Tour of Britain

Stage one of the Tour of Britain from Glasgow to Kirkcudbright 7 Sep

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV) Cycling - Vuelta an Espana

Stage 14 of the Vuelta an Espana is a 188km flat stage from San Vicente de la Barquera to Oviedo. 7 Sep 06:46 ET / 10:46 GMT

GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - European Open Third-round coverage of the European Open in Hamburg.

7 Sep

