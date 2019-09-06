REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES
TENNIS-USOPEN-SERENA/ Serena poised for multiple record-breaking U.S. Open final
Twenty years after an improbable run at the age of 17 to her maiden U.S. Open victory, Serena Williams is running out of records to break. GYMNASTICS-USA/
U.S. slaps record fine on Michigan State University over Nassar abuse scandal The U.S. Department of Education has imposed a record $4.5 million fine on Michigan State University for what it called a failure to protect students from sexual abuse and ordered the university to make changes.
CLIMBING-POLAND-DZIENSKI-LIFT/ Climbing: Polish climber Dzienski pips lift in man vs. machine race
It may not match the feeling of winning a world championship but Polish climber Marcin Dzienski's feat of racing and defeating an elevator up 23 meters will certainly have given him a lift. UPCOMING
TENNIS TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - U.S. Open Action from the men's semi-finals at the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year.
6 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT ATHLETICS
ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-BRUSSELS/ (PIX) Athletics - Diamond League - Brussels
Diamond League finals meeting, featuring women's 100 m and men's 200 m, and last chance to impress before the World Championships in Qatar 6 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER SOCCER-WORLD-AFRICA/ (PIX)
Soccer - World Cup qualification - African round-up A wrap-up of the action and results from the two African World Cup first round, first leg matches on Friday
6 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-SVK-CRO/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Slovakia v Croatia Slovakia play Croatia in Group E of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. The match report will also include highlights of the group's other fixture, Wales v Azerbaijan.
6 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-GER-NLD/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Germany v Netherlands Germany play the Netherlands in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.
6 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-AUT-LVA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Austria v Latvia Austria play Latvia in Group G of the Euro 2020 qualifiers while Slovenia host Poland in the group's other match.
6 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-FRA-ALB/PREVIEW (PIX)
Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - France v Albania - news conferences & training Euro 2020 qualifying Group H France v Albania at the Stade de France
6 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ITA/ (PIX) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup warm-up match - England v Italy
England faces Italy in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match. 6 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-SCO-GEO/ (PIX) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup warm-up match - Scotland v Georgia
Scotland faces Georgia in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match. 6 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL-WAL/ (PIX) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup warm-up match - Ireland v Wales
Ireland host Wales in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match. 7 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-TON/ Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup warm-up match - New Zealand v Tonga
New Zealand host Pacific island nation Tonga in Hamilton their final test match before the Rugby World Cup in Japan begins on Sept. 20. 7 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ARG/ Rugby Union - Randwick v Argentina
Argentina faces Australian club side Randwick at Coogee Oval in their final tune-up before they head off to Japan for the Rugby World Cup. 7 Sep 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-WSM/ Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup warm-up match - Australia v Samoa
Australia host the Pacific island nation of Samoa in their final test match before the Rugby World Cup in Japan begins on Sept. 20. 7 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying Action from qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix.
7 Sep BASKETBALL
BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-USA-GRC/REPORT (PIX) Basketball - FIBA World Cup - United States v Greece
Basketball - FIBA World Cup - United States v Greece - Shenzhen Bay Sports Center The match report will include highlights of the day's action from other games. 7 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
CRICKET CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX)
Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fourth Test - England v Australia England play Australia in the fourth test
7 Sep CYCLING
CYCLING-BRITAIN/ Cycling - Tour of Britain
Stage one of the Tour of Britain from Glasgow to Kirkcudbright 7 Sep
CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV) Cycling - Vuelta an Espana
Stage 14 of the Vuelta an Espana is a 188km flat stage from San Vicente de la Barquera to Oviedo. 7 Sep 06:46 ET / 10:46 GMT
GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - European Open Third-round coverage of the European Open in Hamburg.
7 Sep
