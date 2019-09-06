International Development News
Development News Edition
Soccer-Monk replaces Bruce as Sheffield Wednesday manager

Reuters London
Updated: 06-09-2019 20:52 IST
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Sheffield Wednesday have appointed Garry Monk as their new manager, the Championship (second-tier) club said https://www.swfc.co.uk/news/2019/september/garry-monk-confirmed-as-wednesday-boss on Friday. Monk, 40, will replace Steve Bruce, who left Sheffield Wednesday to take charge of Premier League Newcastle United at the start of the season.

Former Leeds United and Swansea City boss Monk have been out of work since being sacked by Birmingham in June after guiding the club to 17th in the Championship last season. Coach Lee Bullen was the interim caretaker boss of Sheffield Wednesday for the club's first six league games of the season, winning three to leave them 11th in the league table.

Monk's first game in charge will be after the international break at Huddersfield Town on Sept. 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
