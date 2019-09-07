Packers-Bears opener post 3-year ratings high

Thursday night's game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears was the most-viewed NFL season opener since 2016, Variety reported Friday. Green Bay's 10-3 victory in Chicago scored a 15.3 in the overnight metered-market ratings, topping the 13.4 posted by last year's opener between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles by 14 percent.

The low-scoring affair also beat NBC's "Sunday Night Football" Packers-Bears telecast from last year by seven percent. The Packers-Bears opener produced the highest overnight metered-market household score for any sporting event since last year's Super Bowl. The total viewership for the game hit the 22-million mark, up from last year's opener which drew around 19 million viewers.

