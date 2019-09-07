Bucs WR Evans (illness) misses practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' status for the team's season opener is listed as questionable after he missed practice Friday due to an illness. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said the hope is Evans will be able to play in the Sunday game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers.

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert and safety Justin Evans both were ruled out for the contest, but defensive tackle Vita Vea and linebacker Lavonte David (knee) were full practice participants Friday and should be fully ready for Sunday, according to Arians. Evans, 26, is coming off his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection set the single-season franchise record with 1,524 receiving yards in 2018, making 86 catches and scoring eight touchdowns through the air. Evans has 395 receptions for 6,103 yards and 40 touchdowns in five seasons since being selected by Tampa Bay with the seventh overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.

