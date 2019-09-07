Karandeep top placed golfer Indian in Taipei

India's Karandeep Kochhar moved into top-10 with a three-under 69 card on the third day of the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship (TPC) golf tournament here on Saturday. Karandeep, who shot 67-71 on first two days, is now nine-under 207 and tied-10. He is the best placed Indian in the field. Aman Raj, who has been showing some good form of late, added a two-under 70 to get to eight-under and was tied-12th, while Shiv Kapur (70) is tied-17th.

Viraj Madappa, who had a superb second round, shot even par 72 and is also tied-17th. Abhijit Chadha (69) is four-under and tied-32nd, while S Chikkarangappa (72) is tied-50th while Ajeetesh Sandhu (74) is tied-63rd.

Kochhar opened bogey-bogey but three birdies in a row from sixth to eighth and then two birdies on back nine saw him finish with 69. Local hero Lin Wen-tang took flight with a birdie blitz before closing with a flawless seven-under-par 65 to grab the outright lead following the penultimate round.

His three-day total of 16-under-par 200 would mark the lowest 54-hole score recorded in the tournament which has been played annually at the Linkou International Golf and Country Club since it was inaugurated in 2010. Overnight co-leader Yikeun Chang of Korea extended his advantage to three after sinking his eighth birdie of the day to go to six-under, but a costly double-bogey resulting from an unlucky break on the last saw him sign for an eventual 68 and he is tied-second with Chan Shih-chang (68).

