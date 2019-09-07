Dhanush Srikanth wins men's 10m air rifle national trials

Dhanush Srikanth of Telengana won the men's 10m air rifle national trials (T6) on Saturday at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here. Dhanush shot 252.1 in the final to pip Pankaj Kumar of the Army, who came second with 250.7. Fellow Army marksman Sandeep Singh was third with 229.1.

Earlier, the winner made the final in fifth position with a score of 626.9 in qualifying. The qualifying round was topped by Pankaj, who shot 631.8. India internationals Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar also made it to the eight-man final but finished outside the medal bracket.

