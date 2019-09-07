Reports: Jones, Falcons finalize 3-year, guaranteed $66M deal

The Atlanta Falcons and wide receiver Julio Jones finalized a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension with $64 million due immediately, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported Saturday afternoon. "$66 million guaranteed and, yes, $64 million due at signing. That's today," Mortensen tweeted.

Schefter said that his 97 percent of the deal guaranteed at signing eclipses the previous record for a non-quarterback, which was the 74 percent that defensive end Trey Flowers received from the Detroit Lions. Jones and the Falcons have been working toward a new contract for months. Owner Arthur Blank said in March the team wanted a deal done before training camp. General manager Thomas Dimitroff set a goal of the start of the season -- which is Sunday.

Jones, 30, was set to make $21 million over the next two seasons on his existing contract. With the three-year extension tacked on, Jones and the Falcons are tied together for five years. Entering his ninth season, Jones is coming off of his sixth Pro Bowl selection -- and fifth in a row -- after catching 113 passes for a league-high 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He remains the NFL's all-time leader in career receiving yards per game (96.7).

Dimitroff said the Falcons expect Jones to be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL when his contract is finalized. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas signed for $100 million over five years, pushing the price tag for top pass catchers to an all-time high. Multiple outlets reported Thursday a deal between Jones and the Falcons was imminent.

The Falcons open the season against the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)