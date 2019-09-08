International Development News
Mets activate IF Lowrie for first time in 2019

Reuters
Updated: 08-09-2019 02:22 IST
Lowrie, an infielder who signed a $20-million, two-year deal in January, had been sidelined since feeling pain in his left knee during spring training. Image Credit: Twitter (@Mets)

The New York Mets on Saturday activated offseason free-agent acquisition Jed Lowrie from the 60-day injured list for the first time this season. Lowrie, an infielder who signed a $20-million, two-year deal in January, had been sidelined since feeling pain in his left knee during spring training. He began the season on the IL, then dealt with injuries to his left hamstring and right calf.

The 35-year-old hit .234 with two home runs in 18 minor league games this season. He was activated before Saturday night's game against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies. Lowrie batted .267 with 23 homers in 157 games with Oakland last season.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
