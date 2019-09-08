Kochhar finishes in Top-10 in Chinese Taipei

Karandeep Kochhar rounded off the week with a card of two-under 70 to log his first Top-10 finish on the Asian Tour in close to two years here on Sunday. Kochhar totaled 11-under 277 with rounds of 67-71-69-70 at the USD 500,000 Yeangder Tournament Players Championship (TPC) and picked up just under USD 8,500 for his efforts.

Kochhar, who had a career-best Tied-second with six others at the Panasonic Open India in 2017, was the best Indian finisher on Sunday as he had three birdies against one bogey. Korea's Yikeun Chang finally ended his title drought when he closed with a flawless six-under-par 66 to seal a three-shot victory for his maiden Asian Tour title.

The 25-year-old Chang, a three-time runner-up on the Asian Tour, overcame a one-shot deficit as he rode a hot putter to return with a bogey-free round highlighted by six birdies at the Linkou International Golf and Country Club. Among other Indians, Shiv Kapur shot a third straight 70 to finish at nine-under 279 for a T-17, while Aman Raj (72) had a steady T-21 finish at eight-under. Viraj Madappa, who shot 65 on the second day, finished with a 72 at T-25.

Abhijit Chadha (73) was T-41, while S Chikkarangappa (71) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (69), a former winner here, were T-46. Daniel Chopra (72) was T-61. Chang would take home a winner's prize purse of USD 90,000 following his breakthrough and his winning total of 21-under-par 267 would also mark the record lowest 72-hole score in the tournament’s 10-year history.

Talented Thai rookie Kosuke Hamamoto continued his fine form to sign for a bogey-free 67 and record his best result yet on the Asian Tour with his second-place finish. The 20-year-old Hamamoto has impressively kept the bogeys off his card for the last 52 holes.

Local player Chan Shih-Chang was disappointed not to recapture the trophy on home soil after battling to a 70 to finish in third place on 271.

