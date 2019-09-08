Gangjee finishes T-10 for best finish in 13 months

Rahil Gangjee savoured his best result in 13 months, finishing Tied 10th at Fujisankei Classic after returning his third successive three-under 68, here on Sunday. The Indian golfer, who once had a hole-in-one on a Par-4 in the US, had an eagle on a Par-4 as he aggregated five-under 279 for T-10.

His earlier rounds were 75, 68 and 68 as he bounced back from a disappointing first round. With this finish Gangjee moves to 62nd on the money list. It was Gangjee’s best finish since he won the Louis Philippe Cup on the Asian Development Tour last year in August. Before that he won the Panasonic Open Japan in April and earned a two-year exemption till end of 2020 on Japan Tour.

Sang-Hyun Park started the final Round four shots behind the leader but made a splendid charge with bogey free 6-under card. While Chan Kim and Ho-Sung Choi battled head-to-head in the final group, Sang-Hyun Park quietly moved up the leader board and grabbed a come-from-behind win. This was his second Japan Tour win.

Sang-Hyun Park has been without a win for three years. He was T-16 at this year's British Open, which was the highest finish amongst the Asian players.

