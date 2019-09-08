Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept. 8

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Brown saga ends as Raiders ready for Broncos, Monday opener

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden thanked Antonio Brown on the way out the door but said he regretted that the drama around the receiver has overshadowed the great things his team did all summer. FOOTBALL-NFL-OAK-DEN, moved, Field Level Media

- - Washington RB Peterson a healthy scratch vs. Eagles

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson will be a healthy scratch for the first time in his career for Sunday's opener at the Philadelphia Eagles. FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-PETERSON, Field Level Media

- - Browns memorialize QB Graham with statue

Otto Graham, the first Cleveland Browns player enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was honored with a statue at FirstEnergy Stadium. FOOTBALL-NFL-GRAHAM-STATUE, Field Level Media

- - Report: Vikings WR Diggs expected to play vs. Falcons

Minnesota Vikings standout receiver Stefon Diggs is expected to play despite being listed as questionable for the club's season-opening game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-DIGGS, moved, Field Level Media

- - Patriots boost odds by adding WR Brown Antonio Brown had yet to physically arrive at the New England Patriots' facility Saturday, but agent Drew Rosenhaus confirming his client's signing with the Super Bowl champs helped strengthen their odds to repeat.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NE-SUPERBOWL, Field Level Media - -

Coverage of all NFL Week 1 games. FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-NYJ, Field Level Media Bills at Jets 1 p.m. ET Titans at Browns 1 p.m. ET Redskins at Eagles 1 p.m. ET Falcons at Vikings 1 p.m. ET Chiefs at Jaguars 1 p.m. ET Ravens at Dolphins 1 p.m. ET Rams at Panthers 1 p.m. ET Colts at Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET Bengals at Seahawks 4:05 p.m. ET Lions at Cardinals 4:25 p.m. ET 49ers at Buccaneers 4:25 p.m. ET Giants at Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET Steelers at Patriots 8:20 p.m. ET

- - NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:15 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

- - - - NATIONAL COLLEGIATE ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION FOOTBALL

CFB notebook Wrapping up the day in college football news and notes. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-NOTEBOOK, will move on merit, expect by 8:15 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

- - Wisconsin S Nelson out for rest of season

Wisconsin sophomore safety Scott Nelson said he will miss the rest of the season, stemming from a season-opening leg injury he suffered against South Florida on Aug. 30. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-WIS-NELSON-INJURY, Field Level Media

- - Buffalo P Finegan to undergo surgery on broken leg Buffalo punter Evan Finegan was scheduled to undergo surgery Sunday after suffering a broken leg in Saturday night’s 45-13 loss at Penn State.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-BUFF-FINEGAN, Field Level Media - - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Sunday MLB coverage: Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. Kansas City at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 8:05 p.m.

- - Astros' Springer to return from concussion Houston Astros outfielder George Springer will be back in the lineup on Sunday after missing three games because of a concussion.

BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-SPRINGER, Field Level Media - -

Twins acquire OF LaMarre from Braves The Minnesota Twins acquired outfielder Ryan LaMarre from the Atlanta Braves for cash. BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-ATL-LAMARRE, Field Level Media

- - MLB roundup Capsule recaps of all games Saturday, combined in a single story.

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP, expect multiple version, Field Level Media - - - -

TENNIS U.S. Open Coverage of ATP action at the US Open in New York.

TENNIS-ATP-USOPEN, Field Level Media - - - -

AUTO RACING MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES: BIG MACHINE VODKA 400 One of NASCAR's signature races will run for the second time in September, and a win at The Brickyard is still one of the most coveted in the sport. Kyle Busch enters as the favorite with Kevin Harvick close behind.

AUTORACING-NASCAR-BIGMACHINE400, Field Level Media - - - -

BASKETBALL WNBA game coverage: New York at Atlanta, 4 p.m. Connecticut at Indiana, 4 p.m. Chicago at Washington, 4 p.m. Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m. Las Vegas at Phoenix, 4 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

- - - - ESPORTS

Event coverage: CS:GO -- StarLadder Berlin Major Rocket League -- DreamHack Pro Circuit Montreal Overwatch League playoffs Fortnite Champions Series: Week 4, Round 3Field Level Media distributes breaking news, event coverage, analysis and unique commentary focused on North - - - -

