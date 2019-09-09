REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Spain secured their fifth successive win of the World Cup with an impressive 81-69 defeat of Serbia and Argentina matched them with a 91-65 rout of Poland on Sunday.

GOLF-EUROPEAN Golf: England's Casey seals one-shot win at European Open

Reuters - England's Paul Casey produced a bogey-free final round of six-under-par 66 to win the European Open by one stroke in Hamburg on Sunday. CRICKET-ASHES

Australia overcome stubborn England to retain Ashes MANCHESTER, England, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australia retained the Ashes after beating England by 185 runs at Old Trafford on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the series with just one test remaining.

UPCOMING BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-USA-BRA/REPORT (PIX)

Basketball - FIBA World Cup - United States v Brazil Basketball - FIBA World Cup - United States v Brazil - Shenzhen Bay Sports Center. The match report will include highlights of the day's other games.

9 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT CYCLING-BRITAIN/

Cycling - Tour of Britain Stage two from Berwick to Newcastle

9 Sep CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana Stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana is a 144.4km mountain stage from Pravia to Alto de La Cubilla. Lena.

9 Sep 07:28 ET / 11:28 GMT GOLF-SOLHEIM/

Golf - Solheim Cup: Preview of the team event between Europe and U.S. Preview of the 16th staging of the biennial team event between Europe and United States starting at Gleneagles in Scotland on Friday.

9 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/HANSEN (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Hansen holds first news conference on arrival in Japan New Zealand boss Steve Hansen holds his first news conference in Japan following the double reigning world champions' arrival in the country for the Rugby World Cup.

9 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/FIXTURES

Factbox-Rugby Union-List of World Cup fixtures Fixtures of the ninth edition of the Rugby World Cup, which will be held in Japan from Sept. 20 to Nov. 2.

9 Sep SOCCER-EURO-AZE-CRO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Azerbaijan v Croatia Azerbaijan play Croatia in Group E of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. The updated match report will also include highlights of the group's other fixture, Hungary v Slovakia.

9 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-ENG-KVX/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - England training & news conference England manager Gareth Southgate discusses Tuesday's Euro 2020 Group A qualifier against Kosovo

9 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-EURO-ESP-FRO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Spain v Faroe Islands Spain play the Faroe Islands in Group F of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. We will wrap up the rest of the action in Group F.

8 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-FIN-ITA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Finland v Italy Finland play Italy in Group J of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. We will wrap up the action from the group's other matches

8 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-SWE-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Sweden v Norway Sweden play Norway in Group F of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

8 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Five talking points from the weekend in La Liga Five talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga.

9 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-WORLD-AFRICA/ (PIX)

Soccer - World Cup qualification - African round-up A wrap-up of the action and results from the five African World Cup first round, second leg matches on Sunday Equatorial Guinea v South Sudan, Malabo Lesotho v Ethiopia, Maseru Sierra Leone v Liberia, Freetown Tanzania v Burundi, Dar-es-Salaam Zimbabwe v Somalia, Bulawayo

8 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ASIA/

Soccer - Asia World Cup qualifying roundup A wrap-up of the action and results from Asian World Cup qualifying second round group matches on Tuesday.

10 Sep 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Action from the men's final at the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year.

8 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT TENNIS-ZHENGZHOU/

Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open Action from day one of the Zhengzhou Open, a WTA Premier level tournament

9 Sep

