Jaguars QB Foles, Chiefs WR Hill out with shoulder injuries

Jacksonville starting quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of the Jaguars' game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs with an injury to his left shoulder. Foles was taken in for X-rays and it was declared he would not return. He later returned to the team's sideline in street clothes with his left arm in a padded sling.

Foles, starting for the Jaguars for the first time after earning Super Bowl MVP honors with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in his career, was hurt on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter. He was hit as he released the throw by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who landed on Foles and drove his left shoulder into the ground. Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards before departing.

Washington State rookie Gardner Minshew II, a sixth-round pick, replaced Foles. Also, Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill has carted off the field in the first quarter, and the Chiefs announced he would not return with a shoulder injury.

Hill, who had two catches for 16 yards, was injured in the second reception after being tackled by Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Hill was one of two 1,000-yard receivers for the Chiefs a year ago, joining tight end Travis Kelce.

During the last week of the preseason, Hill signed a contract extension making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. The three-year deal is worth a reported $54 million. The Chiefs had another injury scare in the first half, as reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes limped off the field after his left foot/ankle appeared to be tweaked during a sack. After having his ankle taped on the sideline, Mahomes returned without missing a play.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)