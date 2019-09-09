Wentz and Jackson rally Eagles past Redskins

Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes and rallied the host Philadelphia Eagles from an early 17-point deficit for a season-opening 32-27 victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday afternoon. Wentz was 28 of 39 for 313 yards with a pair of 50-plus touchdown passes to DeSean Jackson. It was Wentz's first game in nine months while he recovered from a stress fracture in his back.

Jackson had eight catches for 154 yards. Case Keenum finished 30 of 45 for 380 yards and three touchdown passes in his first start for the Redskins.

Keenum tossed two early TDs -- a 48-yarder to Vernon Davis and a 69-yard loft to rookie Terry McLaurin -- sandwiched around a 41-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins. The Eagles sliced the lead to 17-7 when Jackson hauled in a 51-yard touchdown from Wentz with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter.

Other than that connection, the Eagles' offense sputtered through much of the first half. Hopkins hit a 48-yard field goal just before halftime for a 20-7 Washington lead.

The Redskins compiled 278 yards of total offense in the first half. Philadelphia began to establish the run game in the third quarter and a 12-play drive culminated with Wentz rolling out and tossing a 5-yard touchdown to Alshon Jeffery. The score cut the Washington advantage to 20-14 with 7:50 left in the third.

Wentz connected with Jackson from deep again, this time from 53 yards, for a 21-20 Eagles lead with 5:15 remaining in the third. It was Jackson's 31st career touchdown of 50 or more yards. After a defensive stop, the Eagles scored again on the first play of the fourth quarter. Wentz threw a screen to Jeffery, which was deemed a lateral, and 2 yards later, the Eagles led 27-20. Philadelphia went for two and Darren Sproles converted for a 29-20 advantage.

Jake Elliott completed a 19-play drive with a 22-yard field goal with 3:10 left for a 32-20 lead. --Field Level Media

