Phillies outlast Mets 10-7 in marathon

Phil Gosselin's pinch-hit RBI single in the sixth inning Sunday afternoon gave the Philadelphia Phillies the lead for good in a marathon 10-7 win over the host New York Mets. By winning the final two games of the three-game series, the Phillies moved within two games of the Chicago Cubs for the second National League wild-card spot while dealing a blow to the Mets' postseason aspirations. New York is four games back of the Cubs.

The game lasted four hours and 29 minutes -- one minute shy of the longest nine-inning game in NL history. The two teams combined to use 16 pitchers -- eight apiece. The Mets struck first Sunday when Wilson Ramos (two-run homer) and Robinson Cano hit back-to-back round-trippers in the first inning.

The Phillies scored once each in the third (Jean Segura sacrifice fly) and fourth innings (Adam Haseley homer) before Corey Dickerson gave Philadelphia its first lead at 4-3 with a two-out single in the fifth. Brandon Nimmo tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning, but the Mets left the bases loaded. After Gosselin's go-ahead hit, Maikel Franco lofted a three-run homer to extend the Phillies' lead to 7-4.

The Mets loaded the bases with none out in the sixth but only scored twice, on a groundout by Ramos and a sacrifice fly by Cano, before J.D. Davis flew out. The Phillies scored three more times in the seventh when Scott Kingery hit a two-run homer and Bryce Harper -- appearing for the first time since he was hit in the right hand by a pitch Friday -- drew a bases-loaded, pinch-hit walk.

The Mets mounted one more threat in the bottom of the inning when the first three batters reached and New York pulled within 10-7 on an RBI single by pinch hitter Joe Panik. But Blake Parker retired the next three batters. Ranger Suarez (5-1) got the final two outs of the fifth. Hector Neris allowed two hits in the ninth but wriggled out of the jam to earn his 24th save.

Paul Sewald (0-1) took the loss after allowing the go-ahead run in the sixth. Phillies starter Vince Velasquez allowed four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five over 4 1/3 innings. Mets starter Noah Syndergaard gave up four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over five innings.

