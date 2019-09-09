ADVISORY-Rugby-World Cup preview package

Reuters will publish a preview package for the Rugby World Cup, which begins in Japan on Sept. 20. We will preview each of the main contenders' prospects, run items on their coach and top player, and publish fact boxes for all 20 teams. We will also run a list of previous champions, fixtures, and venues. The first batch of items will be published at 0600 GMT on Tuesday, Sept. 10, with the remaining sections running at the same time over the next three days until Sept. 13.

Sept. 10 Ireland Scotland Japan Samoa Russia Fixtures, venues, previous champions Sept. 11 New Zealand South Africa Italy Namibia Canada

Sept. 12 England France Argentina United States Tonga Sept. 13 Australia Wales Georgia Fiji Uruguay (Compiled by Peter Rutherford)

Also Read: REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 am GMT/2:00 pm SGT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)