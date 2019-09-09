Perth Scorchers signs Kurtis Patterson for three-year deal

Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Perth Scorchers signed batsman Kurtis Patterson for a three year deal on Monday. The 26-year-old made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in January this year and has played two Test matches for Australia. He has 144 runs under his name in the Test format.

Patterson said he couldn't wait to face a fresh challenge with the team. "I am really excited to be heading to the West and joining a successful club. The opportunity to gain different insights from new coaches and playing on the fast wicket at Optus Stadium were both big factors in deciding to sign with the Scorchers. I know the club has a great culture and I can't wait to be a part of the team," Scorchers official website quoted Patterson as saying.

Scorchers head coach Adam Voges said Patterson had plenty of upside in the shorter format. "We have seen first-hand how talented Kurtis is, he's scored a lot of runs against us in all formats over the past few seasons. After losing some experience at the top of the order we identified that as an area to bolster," said Voges.

"Kurtis is a quality player and I believe he will play the Optus Stadium wicket really well with its extra pace and bounce," he added. Patterson's signing leaves just two spots left on the Scorchers roster, with two international players still to be added.

Perth Scorchers squad for the season 2019-20: Fawad Ahmed, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman. The upcoming season of the Big Bash League will commence from December 17, the first match will see Brisbane Heat facing Sydney Thunder at The Gabba in Brisbane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)