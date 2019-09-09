REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 P.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-USOPEN/ Nadal defies inspired Medvedev in a five-set epic to win U.S. Open

Rafa Nadal survived a heroic Daniil Medvedev fightback to claim an epic 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4 win and a fourth U.S. Open title on Sunday, moving within one Grand Slam crown of matching Roger Federer's record of 20.

GOLF-SOLHEIM/

Solheim Cup no longer showcases best female golfers Even though women's golf is dominated by Asian players who are not eligible for this week's Solheim Cup, the event nonetheless remains a highlight of the calendar with two evenly-matched teams and a genuine rivalry nearly three decades in the making.

BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-DOMBROWSKI-FIRED/ Red Sox fire team president Dombrowski

Less than a season after the Boston Red Sox wrapped up the 2018 World Series, team president Dave Dombrowski has been fired, the team announced late Sunday night. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-EURO-NIR-GER/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Northern Ireland v Germany Northern Ireland face Germany in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.Our story is a wrapup of Group C action.

9 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-AZE-CRO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Azerbaijan v Croatia Azerbaijan play Croatia in Group E of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. The updated match report will also include highlights of the group's other fixture, Hungary v Slovakia.

9 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-EST-NLD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Estonia v Netherlands Estonia plays the Netherlands in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

9 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-SCO-BEL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Scotland v Belgium Scotland play Belgium in Group I of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. We will also wrap results from two other Group I games

9 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ASIA/

Soccer - Asia World Cup qualifying roundup A wrap-up of the action and results from Asian World Cup qualifying second round group matches on Tuesday.

10 Sep 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-EURO-ENG-KVX/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - England training & news conference England manager Gareth Southgate discusses Tuesday's Euro 2020 Group A qualifier against Kosovo

9 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-EURO-POL-AUT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Poland v Austria Poland play Austria in Group G of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 9 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPE/CLUBS (PIX) (TV) Soccer - European Club Association (ECA) Chairman briefs after 2-day General Conference

European Club Association (ECA) chairman Andrea Agnelli and other ECA representatives hold news briefing after the 23rd ECA General Assembly. 10 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-SCO/RUSSELL

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Scotland's Finn Russell Profile of Scotland's Finn Russell ahead of the World Cup

10 Sep RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL/

FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Ireland Factbox on the Ireland squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool A.

10 Sep RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-CAN/

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Canada realistic about World Cup chances Canada head to the World Cup with the stated goal of winning every game but concede that is not going to happen to play in a Pool with three-time champions New Zealand, twice champions South Africa, Italy, and Namibia.

10 Sep RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-SCO/

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Scotland preview A preview of Scotland's chances at the Rugby World Cup. 10 Sep

RUGBY UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby Union World Cup - Ireland team profile

Profile of South Africa and their prospects ahead of the World Cup. 10 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan team profile

A preview of the Japanese team taking part in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, analyzing the host nation's strengths and weaknesses and its prospects of making the knock-out phase for the first time in history. 10 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN/JOSEPH Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - 'Unstructure' at heart of Joseph's Japan masterplan

Taking over from the charismatic and compelling Eddie Jones as Japan coach after their victory over South Africa four years ago was never going to be an easy task but Jamie Joseph has put his own mark on the Brave Blossoms. 10 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN/LEITCH Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan captain relishes World Cup pressure cooker

Japan captain Michael Leitch is a man who welcomes pressure and believes he performs best under it, which is a good thing considering the weight of expectation on his considerable shoulders going into a World Cup on home soil. 10 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-SCO/TOWNSEND Rugby Union - World Cup - Scotland coach Gregor Townsend

Profile of Scotland coach Gregor Townsend ahead of the World Cup 10 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan

Factbox on the Japan squad for the Rugby World Cup on home soil, where they will compete in Pool A. 10 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-RUS/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Russia

Factbox on the Russia squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool A. 10 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-SCO/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Scotland

Factbox on the Scotland squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool A. 10 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WSM/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Samoa

Factbox on the Samoa squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool A. 10 Sep

CYCLING CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX)

Cycling - Vuelta an Espana - Rest Day The second rest day of the Vuelta an Espana is held in Leon.

10 Sep CYCLING-BRITAIN/

Cycling - Tour of Britain Stage four from Gateshead to Kendal

10 Sep TENNIS

TENNIS-ZHENGZHOU/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open

Action from day two of the Zhengzhou Open, a WTA Premier level tournament, 10 Sep

