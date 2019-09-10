Giants WR Shepard evaluated for concussion

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is being evaluated for a concussion, coach Pat Shurmur confirmed Monday. Shepard caught six passes for 42 yards in Sunday's season-opening 35-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The fourth-year wideout played 68 of the Giants' 69 offensive snaps, so it was not clear when he might have been injured or when he began experiencing symptoms. New York is already short-handed at receiver, with Golden Tate opening the season on a four-game NFL suspension. The Giants host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Shepard, 26, caught 66 passes for 872 yards and four touchdowns in 16 starts last season.

