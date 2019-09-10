10 young shuttlers emerge winners as PNB MetLife Junior C'ship ends

Ten young shuttlers were named winners of the fifth edition of the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship which concluded here on Tuesday. Delhi's Ayushi Dodhwal and Chandigarh's Gagan Chandigarh emerged victories in the girls and boys singles respectively in U-17, while Bengaluru duo of S Karnika Sree and Ayush Shetty Bangalore won the girls and boys title in U-15.

In U-13, Unnati Hooda from lucknow and Delhi's Devang Tomar were the winners in girls and boys competition, while Srija (lucknow) and Vedant Pahwa (Chandigarh) were crowned winners in U-11. In U-9, Guwahati shuttlers -- Subhrasree Smita Baruwati and Bornil Akash Changmai Guwahati emerged winners in girls and boys respectively.

World Champion P V Sindhu felicitated the winners of the championship at a grand award ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here. "The sheer quality of game-play and technique showcased by these young shuttlers prove that the country is bubbling with talent, requires to be harnessed to drive India as a world leader in the sport," said Sindhu, who is the brand ambassador of PNB MetLife.

"I am extremely happy to be associated with PNB MetLife who has not only provided a platform for the young badminton aspirants to showcase their talent, but also have also created a holistic ecosystem for talented shuttlers through JBC Boot Camp that fosters their growth and grooming." The event also marked the rising popularity of JBC Boot Camp – a tailor-made YouTube channel, hosting tutorial programs to help aspiring badminton talents to enhance their skills through online lessons on techniques, tips and tricks.

JBC Boot Camp was launched two months back along with the launch of PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship – Season 5, in Hyderabad. Sunil Mehta, MD & CEO, Punjab National Bank and Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO, PNB MetLife were also present at the event.

