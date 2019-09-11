Raiders CB Conley released from hospital

Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was released from the hospital on Tuesday after being kept overnight as a precaution following a neck injury sustained in Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos. "Thank you to everybody who had me in their thoughts and prayers," Conley tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "I hurt my neck nothing severe and it was just protocol to get me on a stretcher and get imaging to make sure everything was ok make sure it didn't go down my spine or anything.. I'm good to go God Bless you all."

Conley was hurt in the third quarter when teammate Johnathan Abram's leg smashed into Conley's head while Conley was on the turf after missing a tackle on Denver running back Royce Freeman near the sideline. Members of both teams kneeled on the ground for several minutes while Conley was being examined. The third-year cornerback was able to signal a thumb-up to Raiders fans as he was being removed from the field.

After the game, a 24-16 Raiders win, head coach Jon Gruden said of Conley, "He's going to be OK. ... All reports are very, very positive." Trayvon Mullen replaced Conley in the Raiders' lineup and could be back there this week if Conley is sidelined.

"I don't know his status for the next game but, most importantly, the kid is alright," Gruden said. "That was a scary hit that he took."

