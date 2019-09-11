Berrios, Twins shut out Nationals

Mitch Garver hit a two-run homer, and Jose Berrios pitched seven strong innings to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 5-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. Garver became the third Twins player to reach the 30-homer mark this season, joining Max Kepler (36) and Nelson Cruz (35). It's the first time since 1987 that Minnesota has had three players hit 30 home runs in a season and the fifth time in franchise history.

Luis Arraez went 2-for-4 and scored a run, and Jorge Polanco added a two-run double for the Twins (89-55). Berrios (12-8), who entered the contest with a 1-3 record and 8.07 ERA in his six previous starts, allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out four.

Sergio Romo and Trevor May each tossed one perfect inning to complete the shutout. Anibal Sanchez (8-8), who had an eight-game win streak snapped on Wednesday with an 8-4 loss to the New York Mets, allowed two runs on four hits over seven innings for Washington (79-64). He walked one and struck out five.

Both starters carried no-hitters into the fifth inning. Berrios retired the first 13 batters he faced before Howie Kendrick singled to right on then advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw. But Berrios bounced back to get Asdrubal Cabrera to line out to center and Ryan Zimmerman to ground out to get out of the jam. Berrios allowed a two-out broken bat single to Trea Turner in the sixth and a leadoff walk to Anthony Rendon in the seventh.

Sanchez gave up just a two-out walk to Jonathan Schoop in the third before allowing a two-out single to Willians Astudillo in the fifth. Minnesota took a 2-0 lead in the seventh. Eddie Rosario led off with a double to center, and Garver followed with a 425-foot homer into the second deck in left-center.

The Twins broke the game open with three runs in the eighth off reliever Tanner Rainey. Polanco's hit doubled the lead, and a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Ehire Adrianza provided the final margin. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)