Brewers' Yelich breaks kneecap, out for season

Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich, the reigning National League Most Valuable Player, suffered a broken kneecap during Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins and will miss the remainder of the season. The Brewers made the announcement via Twitter after game, a 4-3 Milwaukee win.

Yelich left the game in the first inning after fouling a pitch off his right knee. He went down to the ground and sat for a few minutes, trying to get up a few times before eventually walking off under his own power. Trent Grisham pinch-hit for him, entering with a 1-2 count and striking out. Yelich, who was given the strikeout, entered Tuesday batting .330 with an NL-best .430 on-base percentage and a majors-best .672 slugging percentage and 1.102 OPS. The 27-year-old slugger has a career-high 44 home runs along with 97 RBIs in 129 games this season, building a strong case for a second consecutive MVP.

Yelich made consecutive All-Star appearances since spending the first five years of his big-league career with the Marlins. The Brewers entered Tuesday two games back of the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.

