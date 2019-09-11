REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-USA-FRA/ France knock holders the U.S. out of World Cup medal rounds

France caused the biggest shock of the basketball World Cup in China after beating holders the United States 89-79 to reach the semi-finals of the 32-nation tournament on Wednesday.

GOLF-PGATOUR/

New PGA Tour season starts with the dust yet to settle on old one It is only 16 days since Rory McIlroy was crowned FedEx Cup champion but players are already gearing up for the new U.S. PGA Tour season with the opening event, the Greenbrier Classic, kicking off in West Virginia on Thursday.

SOCCER-NEYMAR/ Neymar rape accuser charged with extortion

Police in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo said on Tuesday they had indicted the woman who accused soccer star Neymar of rape, charging her with fraud, extortion, and slander, in what could be a major relief for the Paris Saint Germain striker.

UPCOMING

ESPORTS-F1/ (TV) Esports - First live show of F1 ESports Pro Series

E-sport stars take part in the first round of Formula One's Pro Series. 11 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ARG/LEDESMA Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Interview with Argentina coach Mario Ledesma

Interview with Argentina coach Mario Ledesma ahead of the Rugby World Cup. 12 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-USA/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - United States

Factbox on the United States squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool C. 12 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-TON/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Tonga

Factbox on the Tonga squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool C. 12 Sep

GOLF-GREENBRIER/ Golf - PGA Tour: Greenbrier Classic

The 2019-20 PGA Tour season kicks off with the first round at the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. 12 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/FARRELL Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Owen Farrell profile

Profile of England captain Owen Farrell 12 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/JONES Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Eddie Jones

Profile of England coach Eddie Jones 12 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England

Factbox on the England squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool C. 12 Sep

TENNIS-ZHENGZHOU/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open

Action from day four of the Zhengzhou Open, a WTA Premier level tournament 12 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France

Factbox on the France squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool C. 12 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ARG/XXXX Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Argentina key player profile

Profile of a key Argentina player ahead of the Rugby World Cup. 12 Sep

CYCLING-BRITAIN/ Cycling - Tour of Britain

Stage six from Pershore to Pershore (TT) 12 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ARG/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Argentina

Factbox on the Argentina squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool C. 12 Sep

TENNIS-INDIA/NAGAL (PIX) Tennis-'Survivor' seeking support, India's Nagal hopes to stay afloat

From wanting to quit tennis a decade ago to make a dream Grand Slam debut against Roger Federer at the U.S. Open last month, Sumit Nagal calls himself a "survivor" and the Indian is hopeful his journey will become less arduous going forward 12 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France team profile

Profile of France and their prospects ahead of the World Cup. 12 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA/BRUNEL Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France coach profile

Profile of France coach Jacques Brunel ahead of the World Cup 12 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA/DUPONT Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Key player profile

Profile of France key player Antoine Dupont ahead of the World Cup. 12 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ARG/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Argentina team profile

Argentina's prospects ahead of the Rugby World Cup. 12 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England team profile

Profile of the England team and their World Cup prospects. 12 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga. 12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX) Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia

England plays Australia in the fifth and final Test of the Ashes at the Oval. 12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches 12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV) Cycling - Vuelta an Espana

Stage 18 of the Vuelta an Espana is a 177.5km mountain stage from Colmenar Viejo to Becerril de la Sierra. 12 Sep 06:40 ET / 10:40 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/MOURINHO (TV) Soccer - Jose Mourinho attends an event in La Liga headquarters

Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho will attend an event at Spain's La Liga headquarters about technology and innovation in soccer and is likely to speak about his future as a coach. Former player Samuel Eto'o and La Liga President Javier Tebas will also attend the event. 12 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

