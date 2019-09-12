Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round five of the Premier League on Sept. 14-16 (games at 1400 GMT unless stated): Saturday, Sept. 14

Liverpool v Newcastle United (1130) *Liverpool have not lost to Newcastle at Anfield in their last 23 Premier League meetings.

*Juergen Klopp's side are seeking their fifth victory of the season and a club record-extending 14th straight top flight win. *Liverpool have scored at least twice in their last 13 league games.

*Newcastle have won three and drawn one of their last five away league games. *Steve Bruce's side have netted three goals this season, with only basement side Watford managing fewer (2).

Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley *Brighton have not defeated Burnley in four Premier League meetings, losing twice last season after 0-0 draws in 2017-18.

*Brighton have failed to win 12 of the last 13 league games. *Brighton's new signings Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay have created six chances for each other this season.

*Burnley forward Ashley Barnes has scored four of their five league goals this season. *Both teams have not won since the opening day (D1 L2).

Manchester United v Leicester City *Leicester have two wins from 26 Premier League meetings with United (D7 L17).

*Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United have lost three of their last five league home games. *Daniel James can become only the second United player to score in his first three league games at Old Trafford after Solskjaer in 1996.

*Leicester are unbeaten in their last five league games. *Jamie Vardy has more league goals (12) than any other Leciester player since Brendan Rodgers took charge in March.

Sheffield United v Southampton *The last two Premier League games between the teams finished 3-3 and 0-0 in the 1993-94 season.

*United beat Southampton 1-0 in the League Cup in 2014, their last competitive meeting. *United have five points from four league games. Only in 1993-94 did have they had a better start with six points.

*Southampton are looking to win two straight away league games for the first time since 2017. *Both teams have failed to score in the first half of matches so far this season with a combined 40 shots.

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace *Only one of Palace's three wins from 20 Premier League meetings with Spurs have come away from home.

*Tottenham have won their last eight league games against Palace, with six of them finishing 1-0. *Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs side have lost two of their last four home league games.

*Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso is out until October with a hip injury, joining fellow new signings Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon on the sidelines. *Jordan Ayew has scored in his last two league appearances for Palace.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea *Wolves are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League home matches.

*None of the last 13 top-flight matches between the teams at Molineux have ended in a draw, with Wolves winning seven. *Wolves, who won all six of their Europa League qualifying matches this season, are winless in four Premier League games.

*Wolves' Raul Jimenez scored home and away against Chelsea in the league last season. *Tammy Abraham, 21, has scored twice in each of his last two league appearances for Chelsea. Only two players aged 21 or under have scored two or more goals in three consecutive matches -- Cristiano Ronaldo in Dec. 2006 and Dele Alli in Jan. 2017.

Norwich City v Manchester City (1630) *Manchester City are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League visits to Carrow Road, since losing 2-1 in Feb. 1993.

*Sergio Aguero has scored six goals in City's opening four league matches. *Since the start of the 2010-11 season, Man City's David Silva has assisted 87 league goals, 27 more than anyone else.

*With five league goals in four appearances, Norwich's Teemu Pukki is among the nominees for August's Premier League player of the month award. *Aguero has been involved in eight goals in his five league starts against Norwich, scoring five times with three assists.

Sunday, Sept. 15 Bournemouth v Everton (1300)

*Bournemouth are unbeaten in all four of their Premier League home matches against Everton (W2 D2). *Eddie Howe's Bournemouth have conceded three times in each of their last two league games, 3-1 losses to Manchester City and Leicester City.

*Everton boss Marco Silva has suffered defeats against 22 of the 26 teams he has faced in the league but has yet to lose against Bournemouth. *Since the start of last season, Everton's Lucas Digne (four goals, six assists), is one of only three defenders to have been directly involved in 10 or more league goals, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold (15) and Andy Robertson (11).

*Everton have failed to win in their last five away league matches. Watford v Arsenal (1530)

*Quique Sanchez Flores replaced fellow Spaniard Javi Gracia as Watford manager during the international break after the club collected one point in four Premier League matches. *Arsenal have won their last three league meetings with Watford, keeping a clean sheet on each occasion.

*Watford last failed to win any of their opening five league matches in the 2011-12 Championship season. *Unai Emery's Arsenal have conceded nine penalty goals in the league since the start of last season -- only Brighton have conceded more (10).

*Arsenal have kept nine clean sheets in 42 league matches under Emery and two of those were against Watford last season. Monday, Sept. 16

Aston Villa v West Ham United (1900) *Villa have lost 15 of their last 17 Premier League matches, including three out of four this season.

*Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham have collected seven points from four league games, the club's best start since 2012-13 when they also earned seven points under Sam Allardyce. *West Ham's record signing Sebastien Haller has scored three goals in three league matches.

*Villa have won seven of their last nine home games in all competitions. *West Ham are looking for back-to-back league wins against Villa for the first time since Jan. 2006, having beaten them 2-0 in Feb. 2016.

Also Read: Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)