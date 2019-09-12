Paddack, Margot power Padres past Cubs

Rookie right-hander Chris Paddack pitched six shutout innings and center fielder Manuel Margot broke up a scoreless game with a solo homer an inning after robbing Nicholas Castellanos of a homer as the Padres handed the visiting Chicago Cubs a 4-0 loss at Petco Park. The second straight loss to the Padres dropped the Cubs into a tie with Milwaukee for the second wild-card berth in the National League.

The Padres scored a second run in the sixth on what had appeared to be a botched double steal, and Wil Myers extended his hitting streak to 11 straight games with a two-run single in the seventh. Paddack (9-7) limited the Cubs to three hits and an intentional walk with seven strikeouts. He departed working on a string of 14 1/3 scoreless innings. Over his last three starts, Paddack is 2-0 and has allowed one run on 12 hits and three walks with 23 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings for a 0.49 earned run average and 0.82 WHIP.

Reliever David Bednar threw a perfect inning for the Padres and Trey Wingenter pitched two to complete the three-hit shutout. Cole Hamels (7-7) held the Padres scoreless on three hits and three walks through the first four innings.

But Margot rifled Hamels' first pitch of the fifth 384 feet into the left field seats for his 12th homer of the season and the first run of the game. Ty France opened the sixth for the Padres by drawing a walk and moving to third on a one-out single by Luis Urias. With runners on first and third and two out, Cubs manager Joe Maddon replaced James Norwood with former Padres left-hander Brad Wieck to face left-handed pinch-hitter Josh Naylor.

With the count at 1-and-2 against Naylor, Urias broke for second and France headed to the plate on a double-steal attempt while Wieck still had the ball. As France stopped between third and home, the pitcher stepped off, then threw over the head of catcher Willson Contreras, allowing France to score. Margot singled for his third hit leading off the seventh and Nick Martini drew a walk. Margot and pinch-runner Travis Jankowski advanced on a ground out, with both scoring on Myers' single.

