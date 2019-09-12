Paddack, Margot power Padres past Cubs

Rookie Chris Paddack pitched six shutout innings, and Manuel Margot broke up a scoreless game with a solo home run an inning after robbing Nicholas Castellanos of a homer as the San Diego Padres beat the visiting Chicago Cubs 4-0 Wednesday. The second straight loss to the Padres dropped the Cubs into a tie with Milwaukee for the second National League wild-card position.

After Margot's homer in the fifth, the Padres scored a run in the sixth on what had appeared to be a botched double steal. Wil Myers extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a two-run single in the seventh. Paddack (9-7) limited the Cubs to three hits and an intentional walk while striking out seven. He departed working on a string of 14 1/3 scoreless innings. Over his past three starts, Paddack is 2-0 and has allowed one run on 12 hits and three walks with 23 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings for a 0.49 ERA and 0.82 WHIP.

Reliever David Bednar threw a perfect inning for the Padres, and Trey Wingenter pitched two perfect frames to complete the three-hit shutout. Cole Hamels (7-7) held the Padres scoreless on three hits and three walks through the first four innings.

However, Margot rifled Hamels' first pitch of the fifth 384 feet into the left field seats for his 12th homer of the season and the first run of the game. After retiring the next batter and issuing a walk, Hamels was removed. Ty France opened the San Diego sixth by drawing a walk, and he moved to third on a one-out single by Luis Urias. With runners on first and third and two outs, Cubs manager Joe Maddon replaced James Norwood with former Padres left-hander Brad Wieck to face left-handed pinch hitter Josh Naylor.

With the count at 1-2 against Naylor, Urias broke for second and France headed to the plate on a double-steal attempt while Wieck still had the ball. As France stopped between third and home, the pitcher stepped off, then threw over the head of catcher Willson Contreras, allowing France to score. Margot singled for his third hit leading off the seventh, then stole second before Nick Martini drew a walk. Margot and pinch runner Travis Jankowski advanced on a groundout, and both scored on Myers' single.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)