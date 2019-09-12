Yankees activate LHP Tarpley in advance of doubleheader

International Development News
Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 12-09-2019 20:38 IST
The New York Yankees activated left-hander Stephen Tarpley from the 10-day injured list in advance of Thursday's doubleheader at Detroit against the Tigers. Tarpley, who has been out with a left elbow impingement, has an 8.24 ERA in 16 appearances with the Yankees, including one start.

The Yankees enter play Thursday with an 8 1/2-game lead in the American League East over the Tampa Bay Rays, with a magic number of eight to clinch the division. It would be their first AL East title since 2012.

COUNTRY : United States
