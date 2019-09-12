Lakshya, Rahul, Shikha enter second round of Belgian International

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen, BM Rahul Bharadwaj and Shikha Gautam made positive starts to their respective singles campaign at the Belgian International challenge here on Thursday. Asian Junior champion Lakshya thrashed Denmark's Rasmus Messerschmidt 21-9 21-7, while Rahul overcame Denmark's David Kim

21-14 9-21 21-10 to enter the second round of men's singles. Next Lakshya will face Finland's Eetu Heino, while Rahul takes on top seed Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands.

Shikha defeated Iran's Soraya Aghaeihajiagha 21-11 21-13 in the women's singles first round. She will meet top seed Turkey's Neslihan Yigit next. However, other Indian shuttlers Tanvi Lad, Prashi Joshi, Siddharath Thakur and mixed doubles pair of Ashith Surya and Pranjal Prabhu Chimulkar bowed out of the competition after suffering defeats.

