Judge’s HR helps Yanks complete sweep of Tigers

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer, Domingo German pitched four innings of scoreless relief, and the New York Yankees defeated the host Detroit Tigers 6-4 to complete a doubleheader sweep on Thursday. The Yankees took the opener 10-4 with the aid of two-run homers by Luke Voit and Edwin Encarnacion. The straight doubleheader was necessitated by Wednesday's postponement.

German (18-4) gave up two hits, walked none and struck out five for the American League East leaders. Aroldis Chapman got the last two outs for his 37th save. New York's Gio Urshela smacked a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the ninth, his 20th long ball of the season.

The Yankees' DJ LeMahieu had three hits, scored a run and knocked in another after going hitless in the opener. Putting a damper on the sweep, Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez exited in the fourth inning due to left groin tightness, an inning after he was caught trying to steal a base. Sanchez was out July 24-Aug. 9 because of a left groin strain.

Brandon Dixon had two hits, including a two-run double, for the Tigers. Grayson Greiner supplied an RBI triple in the ninth. Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull (3-15) gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings while striking out eight. He hasn't recorded a win since May 31. Nick Ramirez pitched two scoreless innings.

Judge gave the Yankees a lead two batters into the game. After a LeMahieu single, Judge smacked an opposite-field homer. LeMahieu made it 3-0 in the second with a two-out double that drove in Mike Ford.

Yankees starter CC Sabathia was taken out after giving up Dixon's two-run double in the fourth. Jeimer Candelario walked and Jordy Mercer singled prior to that hit. With German pitching, right fielder Judge tracked down a long fly ball by John Hicks to prevent the Tigers from tying the score. New York scored a run in the fifth. Tyler Wade led off with a double but Turnbull struck out the next two batters. Didi Gregorius then singled to left and the ball bounced past left fielder Dixon as Wade trotted home.

The Tigers' Christin Stewart lined into a double play with Tommy Kahnle pitching to end the eighth. Urshela ripped his two-run blast off Gregory Soto to give New York a four-run cushion.

Hicks hit an RBI single after Greiner's run-scoring triple.

