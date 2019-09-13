Reds rally behind Galvis’ slam to beat Mariners

Freddy Galvis hit a grand slam with two outs in the seventh inning as the Cincinnati Reds rallied for a 11-5 victory against the host Seattle Mariners on Thursday night. Curt Casali and Eugenio Suarez added two-run homers in the eighth as the Reds avoided being swept in the three-game interleague series.

Reds right-hander Sal Romano (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the victory. Seattle's Kyle Lewis homered for the third consecutive game to start his major league career and Dylan Moore and Omar Narvaez added two-run shots.

Mariners left-hander Tommy Milone blanked the Reds on one hit in four innings of relief until the seventh. Casali hit a one-out single and, an out later, Joey Votto reached on an infield single off Milone's glove. Right-hander Dan Altavilla (1-1) replaced Milone and struggled. Eugenio Suarez hit Altavilla's first pitch high off the left field wall for a double, trimming the Reds' deficit to 5-3. After a walk to Aristides Aquino to load the bases, Galvis homered to right field, his 23rd of the season, to give the Reds a 7-5 lead.

Mariners right-hander Justin Dunn, making his major league debut, didn't make it out of the first inning despite not allowing a hit. Dunn walked five of the seven batters he faced and allowed sacrifice flies to Aquino and Phillip Ervin. The Mariners tied it at 2-2 in the second as Lewis led off with a double to center and, an out later, Moore hit a two-run homer into the Cincinnati bullpen in left field off Reds right-hander Tyler Mahle.

Seattle took the lead in the third as Kyle Seager walked with one out and Narvaez followed with a two-run shot to left-center field. Mahle allowed four runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Lewis led off the bottom of the fifth with solo homer to left-center off right-hander Lucas Sims to extend Seattle's lead to 5-2.

