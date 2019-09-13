Sports News Summary: MLB roundup: Brewers sweep Marlins, win seventh straight

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB roundup: Brewers sweep Marlins, win seventh straight

Ryan Braun, wearing injured teammate Christian Yelich's jersey under his own as a tribute, slugged a go-ahead, two-run homer to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-2 win over the host Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon. Yelich, the National League's reigning MVP, was lost for the season on Tuesday with a fractured kneecap. However, that hasn't stopped the Brewers, who have won seven straight contests, including a four-game sweep of the Marlins. College football notebook: A&M seeks culprit in Manziel uniform theft

Police at Texas A&M haven't exactly got their man in the theft of a Johnny Manziel uniform from the Hall of Champions at the school's football stadium on campus in College Station, Texas, but they have identified a man they want to interview. Campus police on Thursday released a photo of a man whom they are calling a person of interest in the Aug. 26 theft, in which the uniform of the 2012 Heisman-winning quarterback was taken off a mannequin at the 30,000-square-foot museum at Kyle Field. Murray hopes to be fit enough by next year to play Federer, Nadal

Former world number one Andy Murray said he still needs four or five months to play top-level tennis so that he can again take on old rivals Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal after career-saving hip surgery earlier this year. The 32-year-old is regaining his fitness after a hip resurfacing procedure in January, and late last month recorded the first two victories of his singles comeback at the Rafa Nadal Open Challenger tournament in Mallorca before making a third-round exit. NFL notebook: Pats, Raiders reportedly were unaware of AB civil matter

Neither the New England Patriots nor the Oakland Raiders were aware of rape allegations involving Antonio Brown until a civil sexual-assault lawsuit was filed by Britney Taylor, ESPN reported Thursday. Representatives for Brown and Taylor have had discussions over the past few months but agreed to keep those discussions confidential before the suit was filed, sources told ESPN. Horse racing: Local weed caused Justify's positive drug test - Baffert

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert on Thursday denied intentionally administering the banned drug scopolamine to Triple Crown-winning horse Justify in 2018, saying a positive test had been a result of "environmental contamination." The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Justify had tested positive to the substance after winning the Santa Anita Derby in California, less than a month before the start of the Triple Crown. Serbia beats Team USA in World Cup

Serbia beat Team USA 94-89 in a consolation game at the FIBA World Cup in China on Thursday, continuing a spiral that will conclude Saturday with no better than a seventh-place finish in the tournament. It is guaranteed as the worst showing in international play by the United States, as the top-ranked team in the world will wrap up the World Cup with another consolation game Saturday. In 45 major international competitions, Team USA had never finished worse than sixth and medaled 39 times. Osaka sacks her second coach of 2019

Twice Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has sacked her second coach in seven months, splitting with Jermaine Jenkins in the wake of her disappointing U.S. Open title defense. Jenkins, a long-time hitting partner of Venus Williams, replaced Sascha Bajin in February, weeks after Osaka's Australian Open triumph. Sho's over for Ohtani after knee surgery scheduled

Shohei Ohtani's second season with the Los Angeles Angels is done and dusted with confirmation that he will have knee surgery on Friday. The Major League Baseball team, out of playoff contention with a 67-80 record, made the announcement on Thursday. MLB notebook: More injury issues for surging Yankees

While the New York Yankees continue to roll toward the American League East title, they are still dealing with a number of injury issues. In between games of a doubleheader sweep at Detroit on Thursday, the Yankees sent designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (oblique) and left-handed pitcher J.A. Happ (biceps tendinitis) back to New York for tests on injuries. Korda sisters paired on opening morning at Solheim Cup

Americans Jessica and Nelly Korda will become the first sisters paired at a Solheim Cup when they team up in foursomes on an opening day against Europe at Gleneagles on Friday. The Kordas will face Caroline Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff in the third match of the morning in the alternate-shot format at the Scottish course which hosted the 2014 Ryder Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)