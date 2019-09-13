Advani claims top billing in knockout stage of IBSF World Billiards C'ship

Defending champion Pankaj Advani received top billing in the knockout stage of the IBSF World Billiards Championship beginning here on Monday. After achieving a clean sweep in the group stage without dropping a frame, the 21-time world champion stormed into the elimination rounds.

On being asked about the world championship so far, Pankaj said: "They've outdone themselves in terms of providing truly a world class facility. The playing conditions are challenging though as you can see from the performances. "Every table is reacting differently and the odds will be in favour of those who adapt quicker."

Some of the other Indians who are seeded are Dhvaj Haria, Siddharth Parikh and Sourav Kothari.

