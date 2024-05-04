PM Modi asserts spotless record as CM and PM during Palamu poll rally
PTI | Palamu | Updated: 04-05-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 11:31 IST
There is no blot of corruption on me in past 25 years as chief minister and prime minister: PM Modi at poll rally in Jharkhand's Palamu.
