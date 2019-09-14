REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Hong Kong’s exchange refused to give up on its bid to take over the London Stock Exchange after the British bourse emphatically rejected its $39 billion takeover offer on Friday.

WEWORK-IPO-CURBS-EXCLUSIVE/ Exclusive: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO

WeWork owner The We Company may seek a valuation in its upcoming initial public offering of between $10 billion and $12 billion, a dramatic discount to the $47 billion valuation it achieved in January, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-EDUCATION-CHEATING/ Apologetic actress Felicity Huffman gets 14-day sentence in U.S. college scandal

BOSTON - Actress Felicity Huffman, the first parent sentenced in a wide-ranging U.S. college admissions cheating scandal, was given a 14-day prison term on Friday and made a somber apology in federal court for paying to rig her daughter’s entrance exam. PEOPLE-EDDIE-MONEY/

Eddie Money, rock 'n' roll hitmaker and reality TV star, dies at 70 American rock star Eddie Money, whose hits including “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Baby Hold On” formed part of the power pop soundtrack of the late 1970s and early 1980s, died in Los Angeles on Friday at age 70, his family said in a statement.

SPORTS GOLF-SOLHEIM-KORDA/

Europe take one-point Solheim Cup lead into day two Team Europe took a one-point advantage over the U.S. into the second day of the Solheim Cup with a 4-1/2 to 3-1/2 lead after Friday’s foursomes and fourballs at Gleneagles.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-BROWN/ Patriots WR Brown avoids exempt list, can play Week 2

Antonio Brown is eligible to play Sunday when the New England Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ISLAM (PIX)

Two of Malaysia's oldest political parties to sign political pact Two of Malaysia's oldest political parties, who for decades fought each other tooth and nail for support of the country's Malay-Muslim majority, will sign a "political cooperation" deal this week. The deal between the United Malay National Organisation (Umno) and the Islamist group Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (Pas) comes at a time when racial fissures are widening in the country's multi-ethnic society.

14 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/

UK LIberal Democrats hold annual party conference Britain's anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat party host their annual conference in the seaside town of Bournemouth.

Sep 14 ZIMBABWE-MUGABE/ (TV)

Zimbabwe holds state funeral for founder Mugabe Zimbabwe is to hold a state funeral for its founder and longtime ruler Robert Mugabe at a national sports stadium in Harare. Foreign dignitaries from the continent and close allies are expected to attend.

Sep 14 BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-AUTOS/LABOR Overshadowed by U.S. probe UAW, automakers near contract deadline

Overshadowed by a mushrooming U.S. federal corruption probe into top union officials that have created uncertainty for collective bargaining talks, contracts between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and Detroit's automakers were set to expire at midnight on Saturday. Sep 14

EU-ECOFIN/ EU Finance ministers meet in Helsinki to discuss fiscal rules, energy tax

European Union finance ministers meet in Helsinki to start a debate on the possible reform of EU fiscal rules and energy taxation. 14 Sep 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS STORM-DORIAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Bahamians tend wounded, clear rubble in wake of devastating Dorian Rescue and recovery crews continued to clear rubble across the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated large parts of the archipelago nation.

Sep 14 ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-LONDON/MOLLY GODDARD (PIX) (TV) 'Killing Eve' featured designer Molly Goddard at London Fashion Week

Goddard, known for her colourful eye-catching tulle dresses, presents her collection at London Fashion Week. 14 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

FASHION-LONDON/PUBLIC TICKETS (PIX) (TV) Front row access at London Fashion Week for the price of a ticket

VIP treatment, Champagne, goodie bags and backstage access available to the public at London Fashion Week as the British Fashion Council introduces ticket packages. Featuring designer Catwalks from ALEXACHUNG and House of Holland. 14 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)