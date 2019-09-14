Jays LHP Mayza tears UCL, needs Tommy John surgery

Toronto Blue Jays left-handed reliever Tim Mayza needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the 2020 season. Manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed the diagnosis of a torn ulnar collateral ligament on Saturday morning.

Pitching in the 10th inning against the New York Yankees on Friday night, Mayza clutched his left elbow after delivering a wild pitch behind Didi Gregorius. He fell to his knees on the mound and buried his face in his jersey to hide his tears. Teammates surrounded him on the mound before he walked off the field with a trainer.

"It's the saddest thing, especially the guy it is," Montoyo said. "Everybody loves Timmy." Mayza, 27, was a workhorse for the Jays this season, appearing in a team-high 68 games. He posted a 1-3 record with a 4.91 ERA and 18 holds while striking out 55 and walking 27 in 51 1/3 innings.

The Blue Jays won 6-5 on a 12th-inning walk-off home run from rookie Bo Bichette. --Field Level Media

