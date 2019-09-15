REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. MT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-KUZNETSOV-SUSPENSION Capitals' Kuznetsov gets three-game NHL suspension

The NHL suspended Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov for three games without pay for what it termed inappropriate conduct. FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-GARRON-OBIT

Original Patriot Garron dies at 82 Larry Garron, an original member of the Boston Patriots, died at age 82.

TENNIS-TENNIS-ROUNDUP WTA roundup: Top seed Pliskova into Zhengzhou final

A surprising run by unseeded Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic came to an end in a semifinal loss to seventh-seeded Croat Petra Martic, who won 6-0, 6-3 at the Zhengzhou Open in China on Saturday. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-ITALY-INT-UDI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Udinese Inter Milan host Udinese in a Serie A match

14 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-VAL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Valencia FC Barcelona host Valencia in La Liga.

14 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-OLM/REPORT

Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap Monaco host Marseille in Ligue 1

14 Sep 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT TENNIS-QUEBEC/

Tennis - WTA International - Quebec City Challenge The WTA hosts an International tournament in Quebec City.

15 Sep RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Ireland coach Joe Schmidt speaks to media after arriving Japan Joe Schmidt speaks to the media for the first time after his Ireland team arrive in Japan ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

15 Sep TENNIS-HIROSHIMA/

Tennis - WTA International - Japan Women's Open The WTA hosts an International tournament in Hiroshima.

15 Sep GOLF-GREENBRIER/

Golf - PGA Tour: Greenbrier Classic final round Final round coverage of the opening event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season at the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

15 Sep TENNIS-NANCHANG/

Tennis - WTA International - Nanchang Open The WTA hosts an International event in Nanchang.

15 Sep TENNIS-ZHENGZHOU/

Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open Action from day seven of the Zhengzhou Open, a WTA Premier level tournament.

15 Sep OLYMPICS-2020/MARATHON (TV)

Olympics-Marathon test event held in major test of Tokyo's Olympic readiness The Marathon Grand Championship is held in Tokyo, which also doubles-up as a test event ahead of next year's Olympics. The race is set to be a major test of Tokyo 2020's readiness to deal with the expected extreme heat at next year's Games.

The Marathon Grand Championship also serves as a qualification event for Japanese athletes looking to grab their spot at Tokyo 2020. 15 Sep

CRICKET-T20-IND-ZAF/ Cricket- India v South Africa - First Twenty20 international

India and South Africa meet in the first of the three Twenty20 international series at Dharamsala. 15 Sep

SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-MIL/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Verona v AC Milan

Promoted Verona host AC Milan in a Serie A match 15 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales coach Warren Gatland speaks to media after arriving Japan

Warren Gatland speaks to the media for the first time after his Wales team arrive in Japan ahead of the Rugby World Cup 15 Sep 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

MOTOR-MOTOGP-SANMARINO/ (PIX) (TV) Motorcycling - MotoGP - San Marino Grand Prix

Italy's Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli hosts the San Marino Grand Prix - the 13th race of the MotoGP season. The weekend also features the third round of the inaugural MotoE World Cup. 15 Sep 04:05 ET / 08:05 GMT

CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX) Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia

England play Australia in the fifth and final test of the Ashes at the Oval. 15 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF-SOLHEIM/ (PIX) (TV) Golf - Solheim Cup

The third and final day of the Solheim Cup as United States defend the title against Europe at Gleneagles in Scotland. 15 Sep 06:40 ET / 10:40 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-SEV/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Sevilla

Alaves host Sevilla in La Liga. 15 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-EVE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Everton.

15 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana The 2019 Vuelta a Espana concludes with stage 21, a 106.6km flat stage from Fuenlabrada to Madrid.

15 Sep 11:10 ET / 15:10 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Arsenal. 15 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - KLM Open

Day 4 coverage of the KLM Open, a European Tour event in Amsterdam. 15 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

