Narvaez's disputed homer lifts Mariners over White Sox

Omar Narvaez hit a controversial home run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Chicago White Sox 2-1 Saturday night. Narvaez hit his blast to right-center field off White Sox right-hander Alex Colome (4-4), the player for whom Narvaez was traded in the offseason.

The ball appeared to hit off the top of the outfield wall and bounce back into play. Narvaez stopped briefly at second base before umpires signaled a home run, Narvaez's 21st of the season. After a review, the call stood. Mariners right-hander Matt Magill (5-2) got the victory.

The Mariners got a vintage performance from Felix Hernandez, who has won just once in an injury-plagued season. Hernandez went seven innings and allowed one run on five hits. He walked one and struck out four. The White Sox finally got to Hernandez in the seventh, after he had retired 10 consecutive batters.

Jose Abreu led off by grounding a single into left field. Yoan Moncada then doubled to center, putting runners at second and third. Eloy Jimenez grounded out to third baseman Kyle Seager, with the runners holding. A walk to James McCann on a 3-2 pitch loaded the bases. Zack Collins then hit a slow roller to second baseman Dee Gordon that could have turned into an inning-ending double play. But Gordon appeared to have trouble getting the ball out of his glove before making a backhanded flip to shortstop J.P. Crawford for the force at second base.

Crawford's throw to first was late and just wide of the bag, allowing Abreu to score the tying run. Hernandez got Ryan Goins to fly out to the center field to end the inning. Hernandez and White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease were locked in a scoreless duel until the fifth when Seattle's Shed Long hit a solo homer to left-center field with one out. It was Long's third home run of the season.

Hernandez allowed hits in each of the first three innings before retiring the side in order in the fourth, fifth and sixth. Tim Anderson, who entered the game leading the majors with a .334 batting average and went 1-for-4, singled with one out in the first. Collins doubled with two outs in the second, and Yolmer Sanchez reached on an infield single in the third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)